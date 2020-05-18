Distribution of potato seeds in six counties begins

The Ministry of Agriculture has commenced distribution of 25 tons of potato seeds in six targeted counties in efforts aimed at scaling up production of certified potato seeds.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, says this is expected to improve farmer access to certified potato seed to improve production and consequently mitigate the effect of climate change on the crop.

Beneficiary counties include Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bomet, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Taita Taveta.

Potato is the second most important crop after maize that is produced in at least 20 counties.

However, due to climate change, Kenya has an average production of 10 tons per hectare against a potential of 60 tons per hectare. Further, Covid-19 has affected the labour supply on farming.

KALRO will avail potato basic seed to farmer common interest groups to produce certified seed for farmers as well as providing planting materials of various commodities.

Munya says 60 county extension staff have been trained on Climate Smart Potato Production Practices to support the project.

Under the project, KALRO is providing 25 tons of potato basic seed for planting to the counties to produce certified potato seed that will result in about 2,500 tons after two field multiplications which will be added to the current annual production of 6,500 tons of certified seeds.

The beneficiaries will not only produce certified potato seedlings for commercial use but also grow potatoes as cash crops and consumption.

The move is expected to cushion against food shortage as the effects of the locust invasion, climate change and Covid-19 threaten to disrupt the agriculture value chain.