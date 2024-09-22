Diversify to orthodox tea to unlock profits, Gachagua urges tea factories

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked tea factories to hasten the process of shifting their investment towards production of Orthodox tea due to its high demand globally.

Gachagua urged the Kenya Tea Development Authority- managed factories to also expand their production in Orthodox tea speciality and shift their over-reliance on the black CTC (Cut, Tear and Curl) methods.

Various KTDA factories have ventured in processing and production of the Orthodox specialty tea because of its high value and demand.

“We are urging the tea factories to focus on the Orthodox tea, not only the black CTC. The factories should upgrade their production lines of the Orthodox specialty tea. It has good prices,” said Mr Gachagua.

The Deputy President spoke on Sunday during a church service at PEFA Church Cathedral in Thika Town.

He called on the management of KTDA factories to reduce operational costs and work on increment of profits for small-scale farmers.

“We have succeeded in tea reforms and the annual bonus payout was good but in some areas it has been eaten by operational and overhead costs of the factory directors. We have asked them to reduce operational costs. Some tea factories have high quality but their earnings have been eaten by the operational and overhead costs,” said the Deputy President.

On Coffee Reforms, Gachagua said a proposed legal amendment -the Coffee Bill 2023- will turnaround the industry. The Bill is pending in Parliament. He urged MPs to give the Bill a priority.

“We are urging MPs to consider and deal with the Bill soon so that coffee farmers can benefit,” he stated.

After the Church service the Deputy President consoled with the family of Kiambu County Assembly nominated MCA Ezra Kabuga Kihara, who passed away in a road accident on Sunday morning.

He also addressed the public in Thika town, Witeithie and Githurai townships where he reiterated his call for national unity and cohesion.

The leaders commended the Deputy President over his achievements in eradication of illicit brews and drug abuse in the country and reforms in the agriculture sector.

“The DP has performed in all his mandates as assigned by the President including eradication of illicit brews and drug abuse, reforms in agriculture and sustaining smooth intergovernmental relations between national and county governments,” said Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba.

On politics, the Deputy President called on President William Ruto to intervene and quell the political infighting within the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We are one nation. I am asking the President to put his house to order so that we can work for Kenyans. We are only one-and-a-half years in office and the Kenya Kwanza administration is being targeted by people who did not support the President. If there is any problem I am asking the President to do the right thing and put his house together,” said Gachagua.

The DP further called on political leaders to be respectful as they serve Kenyans and respect the will of the people.

“Let us work for the people and implement the election manifesto. I am comforted by the fact that when things were difficult for President Ruto in the previous, God stood with him. We have a country to run and we need to be careful not to create untimely distractions. Let us not create a situation where there will be instability. We want to support the President as he serves Kenyans and so that he can succeed,” he stated.

“President Ruto is the greatest beneficiary of Mt. Kenya’s love because when retired President Uhuru Kenyatta wanted the region to take a different direction, the people of Mt.Kenya region, who hate betrayal, said no.”