Division of revenue bill to be re-tabled in Parliament

Written By: Agnes Mwangangi
16

Mr Duale was speaking at Garissa
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale now says the division of revenue allocation bill will be re-tabled in Parliament.

Speaking in Garissa over the weekend, Duale said they want to republish the original bill the way it was drafted by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

Also Read  Court orders Itumbi to be detained for five days

He said if they agree on a figure, then both houses will amend their bills before they are published.

Duale said there will be more negotiations between the council of governors, the senate, the commission of revenue allocation and the national Treasury.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

The two Houses have been divided over the amount of money that should be allocated to counties in the 2019/20 financial year.

Also Read  More investment is needed for Universal Health Care

The National Assembly insists on Ksh310 billion, while the Senate wants Ksh327 billion shillings. The difference is which members are yet to agree on.

Also Read  KRA seizes concealed ethanol and high-end vehicle

Last week, the Council of Governors chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya warned that counties would grind to a halt if the Bill is not passed quickly.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR