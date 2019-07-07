Division of revenue bill to be re-tabled in Parliament

National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale now says the division of revenue allocation bill will be re-tabled in Parliament.

Speaking in Garissa over the weekend, Duale said they want to republish the original bill the way it was drafted by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

He said if they agree on a figure, then both houses will amend their bills before they are published.

Duale said there will be more negotiations between the council of governors, the senate, the commission of revenue allocation and the national Treasury.

The two Houses have been divided over the amount of money that should be allocated to counties in the 2019/20 financial year.

The National Assembly insists on Ksh310 billion, while the Senate wants Ksh327 billion shillings. The difference is which members are yet to agree on.

Last week, the Council of Governors chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya warned that counties would grind to a halt if the Bill is not passed quickly.