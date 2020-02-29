Division of revenue dominates BBI rally in Meru

The Mt Kenya region has presented a 10-point demand to the Building Bridges Initiative task force.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia read the resolutions during a BBI rally at Kinoru Stadium in Meru Saturday.

The region demands allocation of at least 30 per cent of national revenue to support agriculture, one man, one vote, one shilling as principal of allocation of revenue and not less than 45 per cent of national revenue allocation to counties.

Others are at least 30 per cent of county allocation to go to Ward Development Fund, 50 per cent of County Ward Development Fund ring-fenced for youths to support and empower them and de-listing of youths under 35 per cent from CRB.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



They are also demanding the creation of an inclusive executive consisting of President, Deputy President, Prime Minister, two deputy Prime Ministers and formation of a national council that will also include a Chief Justice.

Elsewhere, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia is optimistic that the Mt. Kenya region will produce the country’s next top leaders in the proposed governance system within the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking during the BBI rally in Meru, Kimemia who is also the Chairman of Governors from the Central Kenya region, said their numbers must count.

The Nyandarua governor the region wants an expanded executive which comprises the President, Deputy President, Prime Minister and two deputies.

He refuted claims that there is a leadership vacuum in Central Kenya.