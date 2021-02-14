Divisions greet proposal to form Coast region party

Sharp divisions have emerged among the coastal leaders over the proposed formation of a new coastal political party for the region ahead of the 2022 General elections.

Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan has ruled out formation of an outfit exclusive to the region as championed by the coast governors saying the party will lack national outlook and the backing of the rest of Kenyans.

Zulekha has urged her fellow political leaders from the region to stop calling the political exodus from prties like ODM in favour of a regional party.

According to the woman MP, formation of a new political outfit will require leaders from the region to ensure that a minimum threshold of garnering political support from about 25 regions in the country.

While addressing her constituents in Kinango Sub-County, Zulekha said the Elections and Political Parties Act does not allow formation of a regional or tribal party. She also notes that time will be a factor and the propoents are running out of it.

“Forming a political party at the eleventh hour when the general election is around the corner will complicate the leadership quest among the coastal people.” she said

The lawmaker is now rooting for political unity among the coastal leaders where he urged them to rally behind ODM party leader Raila Odinga and the BBI.

Zulekha insists that the region should remain firmly in Orange Democratic Movement, terming the outfit as “one of the biggest parties in the country”

She dismissed claims that the region has not benefited from the ODM party, citing this as a baseless claim to warrant formation of the proposed regional party.

In the 2017 General Election, more than 70 per cent of the Coast region voted for ODM. The idea of a new party has, however, created divisions within the leadership, with some supporting it while others strongly opposed it.