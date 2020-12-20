Divisive politics slowing down civil service, says Mudavadi

Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has warned of possible paralysis in the Public Service if the country doesn’t put a stop to the on-going BBI Debate.

“Let us make our civil service work because the debate around the BBI has gone on and on and now we have reached a stage where our public service has been paralyzed because it is divisive,” says Mudavadi.

The ANC leader further says for three years now Kenyans have been treated to the theatrics of the Building Bridges Initiative process at the expense of other critical issues that are affecting the country.

“Let us put a stop to this debate having incorporated broad consensus so that we can unite again as Kenyans and focus on the recovery of the economy. That should be our singular goal,” he says.

The Amani Party Leader in addition says the BBI process should not overtake the crucial aspect that Kenyans should be focusing on which is seeking ways to revive the economy, create jobs and building people’s capacities in areas such as agriculture, manufacturing and small & medium enterprises.

The ANC Leader who was speaking in Mbeere South in Embu County Saturday, during the burial of former Cabinet Minister, Joseph Nyagah, is calling on leaders and more so the political class to embrace broader dialogue that leads to a win-win consensus approach to avoid dividing the country along political and tribal lines.

“This is Kenya, let us unite, and let us not be divisive. Let us build a broader consensus on many issues. Let us walk away from this notion that if you have a different opinion from mine you become my enemy,” added Mudavadi.