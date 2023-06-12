DJ Brownskin arraigned in court for aiding wife’s death

Michael Macharia, popularly known as DJ Brownskin has been charged with three counts of aiding suicide.

The DJ is accused of counselling his wife Sharon Njeri to kill herself on 29th July, 2022 in Kariobangi South, Nairobi.

He is also facing two other counts of neglect to prevent suicide and destroying evidence.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and will be detained for three days pending provision of a probation report.

DJ Brownskin was arrested on June 1 after a video surfaced showing him recording his wife taking poison in April of this year.

Section 225 (c) of the Penal Code states that “any person who procures another to kill himself, or counsels another to kill himself and thereby induces him to do so; or aids another in killing himself is guilty of a felony and liable to life imprisonment.”