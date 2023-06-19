DJ Brownskin released on Ksh100,000 cash bail

Michael Macharia, popularly known as DJ Brownskin has been released on a bond of Ksh200,000 or a cashbail of Ksh100,000.

In a ruling, Milimani Chief Magistarte Lucas Onyina said there was no compelling reason to deny him bail.

The DJ is facing charges of aiding suicide and has been in custody since June 1.

He is accused of counselling his wife Sharon Njeri to kill herself on 29th July, 2022 in Kariobangi South, Nairobi. He is also facing two other counts of neglect to prevent suicide and destroying evidence.

DJ Brown Skin, was arrested after a video surfaced showing him recording his wife taking poison in April of this year.

In a heart-wrenching video tape released by a popular blogger, Njeri’s last moments were filmed by the DJ as she emptied a poisonous substance into a cup and ingested it.

She then slumped on a couch and called her two children to inform them of her impending death. The mother of two collapsed and died shortly thereafter.

She was buried at her parents home in Koimbe Weithaga village, Murang’a County, on August 6 last year.

Section 225 (c) of the Penal Code states that “any person who procures another to kill himself, or counsels another to kill himself and thereby induces him to do so; or aids another in killing himself is guilty of a felony and liable to life imprisonment.”