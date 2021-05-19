The talented kids recreated Dj Khaled’s “Let it go”

Renowned American producer, Dj Khaled, yesterday showed support to Kenya’s young creators, the Huruma Town kids.

The group of kids who call themselves the Huruma Town kids recreate popular videos on their social media platforms. Recently, the kids recreated Dj Khaled’s new song featuring Justin Bieber and 21 Savage, “Let it go.” Khaled saw the video and reposted the clip to his 24 Million followers on Instagram.

The kids, elated by the repost, took to their social media to thank the producer and all their fans. “Sema Kurepostiwa na Dj Khaled. Love tumepata asubuhi wa kuamkia leo only God knows. Aasanteni sana for the reposts guys and fan love keeps us going maahn … #wethebestmusic #anotherone #djkhaled.” (SIC)

See their recreation here.

