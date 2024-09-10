On the third instalment of his album series, Nigerian Star producer and party rocker DJ Neptune comes with 14 tracks that traverse a multitude of sounds and moods- achieved with a number of emerging and established continental co-stars.

Neptune urges music lovers to “keep their mind open and feel the great vibe.

“There are lots of young amazing talent on this project, and I was very intentional with that because I know these guys are the future leaders when it comes to controlling the African sound.”

The album kicks off with his Hip-Hop signature starter, “Normal Day” then eases into a total blend of genres so there’s something for everyone.

Lovers of RnB can listen to “Wait for you” while “Emmanuella” – a collaboration with Olivetheboy is made for dancing, followed by collaborations from LAX and Ajebo.

For Dancehall fans, “Greatness III” featuring Joshua Baraka from Uganda is craftfully executed with production credits from Reward Beatz, Timbun, Og Sterling, Dummex, Axon, Choke Boi, Kukbeatz.

Additionally, the Visuals of his lead track single “Honest” featuring fast-rising act Qing Madi Have been released.