American rapper Earl Simmons, better known as DMX is dead. He died on Friday at White Plains Hospital after being on life support for the past few days.

The family released a statement today (Friday) that read, “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

DMX was 50 years old.

He was hospitalised on Friday evening last week following a heart attack.

DMX will be remembered for his iconic rap career that spanned two decades; since the ’90s. He has released seven albums, earned three Grammy nominations including five number one albums, featuring hip-hop anthems such as “Party Up (Up in Here)”, “What’s My Name” and X Gon’ Give It to Ya.

