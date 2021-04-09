“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” his family

American rapper Earl Simmons, better known as DMX is dead. He died on Friday at White Plains Hospital after being on life support for the past few days.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The family released a statement today (Friday) that read, “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Also Read  Nyashinski, Tanasha Donna and Bey T top this week’s music list

DMX was 50 years old.

Also Read  Amanda Gorman covers Vogue's May issue

He was hospitalised on Friday evening last week following a heart attack.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

DMX will be remembered for his iconic rap career that spanned two decades; since the ’90s. He has released seven albums, earned three Grammy nominations including five number one albums, featuring hip-hop anthems such as “Party Up (Up in Here)”, “What’s My Name” and X Gon’ Give It to Ya.

Also Read  New video Alert: Mi Casa featuring YouNotUs - 'Chucks'

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR