DNA sampling on 25 Yala bodies to be completed Friday

DNA tests on the 25 bodies retrieved from the Yala River to ascertain their identity will be concluded in the next 24 hours.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor said the condition of some of the bodies have made it difficult to conclude the exercise early.

Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso also said the police are awaiting the conclusion of the exercise before commencing investigations into the possible cause of their deaths.

Several families who lost their loves ones trooped to Yala Hospital mortuary to participate in the ongoing DNA sampling of the 25 bodies retrieved from Yala River as a multi-agency team comprising the police, DCI officers and General Service Unit special body handling unit sought to unravel the identity of the bodies

The decomposed state of some of the bodies has made it difficult for the team to carry out DNA marching even as they remained confident of concluding the exercise in the next 24 hours.

A family of a 57 year old man who was abducted in Busia in 2020 has already identified his body as many more families wait anxiously for the identification of the remaining bodies.

Shioso said upon conclusion of identification police will begin investigations to ascertain the motive behind the killings.