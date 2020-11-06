Davidson Ngibuini Gikandi, professionally known as DNG has had a long and prosperous career in Kenya’s entertainment industry. Many of us have grown up listening to him on the radio and enjoying his performances on stage. He is a radio presenter, hype man, actor and entrepreneur. He has doubled in both the gospel and secular genres of music as an artist, seeing him win numerous awards such as the KORA Awards and Chaguo La Teeniez.

In a recently released documentary on the YouTube channel; ‘Cleaning The Airwaves‘, DNG bears his whole life in the industry for us. He talks about his beginnings, musical journey and even gets personal with his marriage and divorce.

It is a 20 part series that takes us down memory lane with epic and hilarious moments. DNG gives many shout-outs to the people who have helped him out a long the way in the documentary. People such as his mother, the Kubamba Krew, and DJ Moz are mentioned as being his destiny shapers and mentors.

Check out this funny snippet of how former first lady Lucy Kibaki once kicked him off a stage

Go ahead and check out the series on YouTube and on DNG’s Instagram page.

