Do not allow politicians to misuse you, Ngirici tells youth

Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has urged youths in Kirinyaga not to allow politicians eyeing seats in the next General Elections to misuse them.

Speaking in Kutus town after launching the Kutus Riders Operators Sacco on Saturday, Ngirici told the youths in the Boda Boda sector in the area to desist from any moves that may sway them into crime.

She said that some criminals were using boda boda operators to perpetuate illegal activities.

The facility located within the center of the county along the Kutus –Embu road has a serene environment conducive for all sorts of events be they political social, cultural or educational.

Ngirici said should she be elected the next Kirinyaga Governor, she will be easily accessible since she was born, brought up and married in the same county with no chance of abandoning her voters.

The Kirinyaga Women Rep is keen to wrestle the coveted seat from Governor Waiguru who is a first time Governor in next years’ polls.

Others who have declared their intent for the same seat are former area governor Joseph Ndathi , Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri , Narc- Kenya leader Martha Karua , former Mwea MP Peter Gitau while Njeru Githae though has not confirmed personally declared is said to be in the race.