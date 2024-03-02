Do not hide your disabled children, Pastor Dorcas tells parents

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has urged parents living with children living with different disabilities not to hide them but instead expose them to education for their growth.

Speaking at Kizurini Comprehensive School in Kaloleni Subcounty of Kilifi County, Pastor Dorcas called on the parents to show love to their children who have been born with disabilities instead of hiding them in their houses.

She said such children are denied opportunities to showcase their skills, abilities and knowledge when they are locked in the houses.

“A child is a gift from God. I wish to thank parents who have brought their children to this school (Kizurini Comprehensive School) and parents who have not did not shy from the gifts they were given by God. These (Children) are wonderful people,” she said.

Pastor Dorcas told those living with disabilities that there is no limitation to their ability to conquer the world in various fields.

“When you see these kids (PWDs), love them, help them, take them to school. Some of them are very clever and we must unlock this potential. And to the kids you have no limitation, you are the best and I am happy to be your mother,” she added.

She made donations of foodstuffs, white canes, tricycles and personal effects for their use.

Among those who attended the event are the members of the Kenya’s Special Olympics team that Pastor Dorcas is a patron to, a team of members living with intellectual disabilities.

The team that is preparing for the 2025 winter Olympics in 2025 in Italy. The team won 25 medals during the Berlin Olympics last year where Pastor Dorcas accompanied them as their patron and cheerleader.

Many of those who won during the games have said they were able to buy lands and build among other investments.

The Coach of the team from Kilifi Nicholas Kai said the team is always grateful to Pastor Dorcas for her intervention and support during the Olympics urging parents to embrace them with love and care.

Kaloleni DCC Mugo Gachiri also lauded the efforts of Pastor Dorcas in dignifying the lives of the vulnerable populations in the country.

This is one of the four pillars under the office of the Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas.

She has been on a week-long working tour of Kilifi County in her programs targeting the boychild, widows, PWDs among others. She organized a two-day free medical camp targeting the community in Mbudzi area, Jaribuni ward in the interior part of Kilifi County.

On Thursday morning she met Governor Gideon Mung’aro who pledged to support her programs in the county.

The first lady of Kilifi Susan Mung’aro who has accompanied Pastor Dorcas in all her engagements in the county of Kilifi pledged her support in the county to dignify the lives of the vulnerable populations.