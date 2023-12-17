Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Musalia Mudavadi joined fellow leaders in Makueni County for the Thanksgiving Ceremony of Devolution PS Hon Terry Mbaika.

PCS lauded President William Ruto’s strong commitment to peace, highlighting the bipartisan talks that fostered unity between Kenya Kwanza and the opposition.

Shedding light on the political landscape, Dr. Mudavadi questioned Jubilee Party’s hesitancy toward the NADCO report, co-chaired by Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka and Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichungwa.

Advocating for transparency and open dialogue, he emphasized the importance of understanding and accepting the findings for the collective political future.

PCS urged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to accept the NADCO report’ and allow parliament to take the process to the next level.

Prime CS also affirmed government resolve to lower the high cost of living saying there is light at the end of the tunnel.

He commended the increased inclusion of women in government positions, echoing President Ruto’s commitment to gender equality.