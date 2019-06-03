Dock workers seek to stop privatization of second container terminal

Dock Workers Union will seek court injunction to stop the planned privatization of the second container terminal.

Secretary General Simon Sang says despite the assurance from the government that no job losses will be forthcoming, the Union said there are discrepancies in the deal that have not yet been met.

The rift continues to grow wider as claims to have the Kshs 27 billion second container terminal at the port of Mombasa privatized takes a new twist.

Addressing members, Sang said the union is opposing the handing over of the operations of the second container terminal to the Mediterranean Shipping Company and the Kenya National Shipping Line.

Sang says the Mediterranean shipping company was not going to benefit Kenyans or the port of Mombasa in any way and therefore called on the DCI to investigate the matter.

He challenged the employment projection given by the Mediterranean shipping company CEO saying it was nothing to go by.

They want the president and his deputy to intervene claiming that the consultations on the deal have not been exhausted.

They later staged a demonstration to oppose what they say is privatization of the second container terminal.