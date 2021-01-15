Doctors in Mombasa call off strike

Doctors in Mombasa have ended their six weeks strike following a return to work formula with Governor Hassan Joho’s administration that saw the 86 doctors that were sacked for refusing to return to work reinstated unconditionally.

The doctors went on strike on 2nd December 2020.

Addressing the press at the Governor’s office in Mombasa, Coast Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Abidan Mwachi said all the concerns covering among other issues, the dismissals of doctors, and remittance of NSSF, NHIF, and Promotions were addressed in the return to work formula.

“It has been a long journey but finally our negotiations have been fruitful. Doctors should report to work immediately. Mechanism and processes have been put in place to end any eventualities,” said Mwachi who apologized to residents for the suffering triggered by the strike that paralysed the health sector.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Union chief said“We can never offer enough apologies. We have always engaged the county and we have always had a very mutual relationship. We hope that it continues, this one setback should not be used as a judgment. To our members we require you to go back to work immediately.”

On his part, Acting Health Executive Godffrey Nato noted the County and the union signed a pact that covered most of the doctors demands ranging from promotion to comprehensive medical cover and reinstatement of striking doctors.