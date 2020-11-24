Doctors, Nurses to down tools in December if concerns are not addressed

Doctors and Nurses have threatened to down tools on the 6th and 7th of next month should the government fail to agree to their demands which include among others a comprehensive medical cover.

Through their respective national unions, the health workers are also demanding the release of salaries as well as absorption of contracted workers to permanent and pensionable terms.

As doctors’ strike in Bomet County entered its sixth day, Tuesday, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union says it will mobilize its members across the country to down tools should the government fail to address their concerns.

The union wants additional doctors deployed to counties to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and want doctor lecturers put under a comprehensive medical cover including risk allowances in line of duty.

KMPDU is additionally seeking to have doctors who lost their jobs in Kirinyaga and Laikipia counties reinstated.

In a recent brief by KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda, the union noted that they had continuously engaged relevant government ministries, parastatals, the council of governors and the legislature (Senate and Parliament) over the last 8 months in a bid to address their plight.

The union however says it was met by persistent inaction by the government to resolve their issues; hence the unions review on its options.

Separately, the Kenya National Union of Nurses has also threatened to down tools should the government turn down its demands.

The nurses are demanding Ksh 30,000 monthly risk allowance and be provided with adequate and standard personal protective equipment.

The nurses are also demanding that they be issued with a group life insurance cover as well as the employment of 7,000 additional workforce to help in the fight against COVID-19

Nurses are the latest cadre to issue a strike notice to both the national and county governments.

The 14-day strike notice was issued by the Kenya National Union of Nurses on November 23.

The doctors union issued their 21-day strike notice on November 15 which is expected to lapse on December 6 should the government fail to act, while clinicians issued their 14-days’ notice on November 22.