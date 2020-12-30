For your viewing pleasure

If you’ve got nothing to do this New Year’s, there are a number of documentaries you can watch into the New Year. The following is a curated list of documentaries you can watch on YouTube, Netflix and Showmax that we enjoyed this year.

Death to 2020 – Netflix

Honestly speaking this is NOT a documentary, but it is presented as one. What it is, is a satirical look at everything that happened globally (mostly in America) in 2020. Samuel L Jackson stars as a made-up version of a reporter and Kumail Nanjiani starring as a tech billionaire.

Baby God – Showmax

Currently available to watch on Showmax, this documentary tells the story of several women around America who were duped by a fertility doctor.

The Incredible story of Bobi Wine – Youtube

This DW documentary tells the story of Ugandan musician and elected member of Parliament Bobi Wine and his mission to fight for justice and democracy. Also while you’re on the DW documentary channel check out the rest of their documentaries.

Don’t F*** with cats -Netflix

You need to watch this! This docuseries is one of the most bizarre mind-blowing documentaries on Netflix right now.

Liyana – Showmax

This hybrid documentary uses animation to tell the real-life story of a girl who attempts to rescue her brothers after they are kidnapped.

The White slums of South Africa – Youtube

In this documentary, Reggie Yates spends a week in South Africa’s largest white squatter camp, Coronation Park. The question this documentary asks is are young white South Africans now the ones being discriminated against?

The Social Dilemma – Netflix

If “utajua haujui” was a documentary, it would be The Social Dilemma. This documentary puts into stark perspective how social media is changing not only our attention spans and mental health but our society at large.

Women of Troy – Showmax

Tells the inspirational story of the women basketball team USC Trojans and the impact they had on women’s basketball.

Honourable mentions

Ripper – Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries – Netflix

Becoming – Netflix

Hillary – Showmax

The Real story of Paris Hilton – Youtube

Colonial Crimes, DW Documentary – Youtube

