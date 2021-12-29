Documentary starring Tanzanian President Samia to premiere in April

The documentary by Peter Greenberg is aimed at marketing Tanzania to the world.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania is set to star in a new documentary showcasing the beauty and diverse culture of the country set to premiere in April 2022. The documentary dubbed Tanzania – The Royal Tour, will be hosted by American travel journalist Peter Greenberg.

The President will act as the travel guide on this riveting showcase of Tanzania’s tourism, investments, arts, and cultural attractions. Some of the places featured in the trailer include Ungunja Ukuu, Bagamoyo, Kaole, Dar es Salaam and the highest peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Samia is not the first African president to appear in a Peter Greenberg production. Rwandan President Paul Kagame also gave a ‘royal tour’ to Greenberg three years ago.

The documentary is part of Samia’s projects towards making Tanzania attractive to both foreign investors and travellers.