Documents by Gedi on DP Ruto inadmissible, Speaker Muturi rules

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has thrown out documents tabled by Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi claiming DP William Ruto is a land grabber.

In a ruling delivered Tuesday afternoon after the House reconvened from recess, Muturi said the documents are inadmissible and fails to meet the threshold set by the rules of admissibility.

“With respect to the documents that were tabled by Hon. Gedi, I note that they consisted of newspapers prints outs, photographs, uncertified court judgments, a self written Statement by the Hon. Gedi, and other uncertified papers. In particular, I note that the court judgement did not bear any certification and the documents tabled did not also relate to the claims made before the House by Hon. Gedi. Hence their content lacks a nexus with the claims she had made in the House,” Muturi said.

The Speaker has now directed that the documents tabled during the sitting of the House of 14th April 2022 be expunged from the records of the House forthwith.

“I also direct the Clerk to return the documents to the Hon. Member, at an appropriate time. To this end, this matter is spent in terms of Standing Order 91 and there shall be no further substantiation by the Hon. Member or debate on it,” He ruled.

Muturi at the same time cautioned all Members against making claims or allegations in the House which they cannot substantiate.

He further cautioned Members of Parliament against making allegations which amount to discussing the conduct of a person whose removal from office requires a decision of the House without a substantive motion.

“Standing Order 87(1) requires that any Member who wishes to discuss or refer adversely to the conduct of a person whose removal from office requires a decision of this House should only do so through a specific substantive Motion of which at least three days notice has been given. It is clear that, the direction the Hon. Fatuma Gedi was taking this House would circumvent the procedure laid out in Standing Order 87 by discussing the conduct of such a person, without a substantive motion,” He said.