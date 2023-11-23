According to Mwaura Kenyans will soon start enjoying reduced fuel prices once the Government to Government arrangement takes full effect in the medium term.

Documents presented by Njeri in Ksh17B oil import are fake, Mwaura says

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura now says the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has confirmed that documents presented by Anne Njeri claiming ownership of the Ksh17B worth of oil are indeed fake.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Mwaura said the DCI has deployed a team to Mombasa to conduct investigations with the aim of charging Njeri in court.

“Anne Njeri imports and exports company is not in our records of Open Tender System,” said Mwaura.

Mwaura maintained that the Government to Government agreement with the Arab nations was done procedurally and in accordance with the law.

He stated that the Ksh17 billion allegedly withdrawn from the National Treasury was used to pay off companies that had accrued balances from the oil subsidy program from the previous regime.

The government Spokesperson further castigated opposition politicians for making claims that oil companies contracted by the government are responsible for rising pump prices saying the disparity in fuel prices among East African countries was occasioned by different pricing methodologies.

“Assertions by some leaders that the government handpicked and nominated the involved oil marketing companies are not true,” said Mwaura

“In Kenya, pricing is normally done by EPRA in line with the Petroleum pricing Regulations of 2022 which requires the volume and cost of cargos to be considered during computation of pump pricing,” he noted.

