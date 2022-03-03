Domestic brawl turns ugly leaving husband dead

Detectives based in Molo have launched a manhunt for a woman suspected to have killed her husband before fleeing to an unknown destination.

Susan Nyambura, 35, fled her matrimonial home in Tayari village under the cover of darkness leaving her husband’s lifeless body sprawled on the bed.

The deceased identified as Frederick Gichini, 52, is believed to have returned home drunk before a domestic brawl ensued.

When detectives visited the homestead, they found Gichini’s body bearing injuries on the head with blood oozing from his mouth.

Three pieces of wood believed to have been the murder weapons were also recovered.

According to the DCI, detectives are following crucial leads that may lead to the arrest of the suspect who fled with two of her three children.