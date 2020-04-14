Domestic Violence cases spike during Covid-19 pandemic

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi has said that the government has witnessed a spike in domestic violence, gender-based violence and sexual offences during the Covid-19 outbreak.

During a press briefing on Tuesday at Afya House, Dr Mwangangi warned Kenyans against engaging in such vices and disputes during the pandemic.

“….We want to remind Kenyans that the law has not been suspended and that it will catch up with those who mete violence on others during this period,” she said.

Dr Mwangangi in regard to this also said that the Ministry was in constant communication with the Gender Violence Recovery Center (GVRC) as well as the National Council on Administration of Justice over the worrying numbers.

“Both organisations have told us there is an increase in both numbers of gender-based violence and sexual violence and most of the times it’s been noticed that this violence has been perpetrated by close relatives and guardians,” she said.

The Ministry has also called on Kenyans to focus on fighting the virus and to handle the disputes within the laid down civil structures, devoid of any violence.

Dr Mwangangi also noted that “…social distancing in your interactions does not mean that you cease communicating with each other.”

“Let us keep engaging each other through the available social media platforms, counsel each other, learn and have fun while at it,” she added.

Her sentiments came as she reported the country recorded eight new coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s total number to 216.

Dr Mwangangi said the eight new cases were out of 694 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

Five of the new cases were Kenyans while three are from Britain, Pakistan and Uganda.

Six of the new cases have a history of travel from UAE, UK, Pakistan, Zambia and Comoros.

The spread of the new cases with regard to their counties of residence is as follows; Nairobi 6, Siaya 1 and Nakuru 1.

Six of the cases emanated from mandatory quarantine centers while two were picked up by MOH surveillance teams.

The CAS said the mass testing exercise will be based on priorities of high-risk regions.

She said 12,000 testing kits will be deployed in phase one that will cover Nairobi, Mandera, Mombasa and Siaya counties.