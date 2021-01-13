Dominant Gaspo trash Zetech Sparks in League clash

Gaspo Women FC thrashed Zetech Sparks 5-1 in a FKF Women Premier League match staged at Stima Members Club on Wednesday afternoon.

The record breaking Gaspo FC, who have shown dominance in the league exerted themselves earlier on in the game by scoring an early goal.

Things got worse for Zetech as they conceded midway through the half, courtesy of a beautiful struck volley by Mercy Airo.

In the second half Gaspo added two quick-fire goals before Zetech got a consolation goal in the 78th minute.

There was no way back for Zetech as Gaspo managed to put an icing on the cake by scoring the fifth goal.

