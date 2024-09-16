Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, says FBI

Donald Trump says he is “safe and well” after what the FBI says “appears to be an attempted assassination” on the former president at his Florida golf course.

A Secret Service agent spotted an AK-47-style weapon poking out of bushes on the golf course about a hole ahead of where Trump was playing, and engaged the suspect.

A witness then saw a man flee in a black Nissan, which was later pulled over by a sheriff and the potential suspect was arrested.

A weapon, scope, backpacks and GoPro camera were found in shrubs near the edge of the golf course.

The suspect has been identified by the BBC’s US partner CBS News as Ryan Wesley Routh, a man reportedly in his late 50s.

Routh was deeply involved in efforts to get foreign fighters into Ukraine to battle against the Russian Army, according to his social media.