Dons threaten to paralyse learning in public universities

UASU is protesting against delay and non-payment of their full salaries, the new funding model among other issues

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has issued a seven-day strike notice over delay and non-payment of their full salaries.

Addressing a presser after a meeting of the National Executive Committee, Secretary-General Constantine Wesonga Wednesday announced that the notice takes effect immediately threatening to paralyse learning next month in all public universities when new and continuing students report.

While poking holes in the new university model which he says is not burdensome and not working, Wesonga termed the current state of affairs for their members as embarrassing.

The Union called out the Technical University of Kenya for paying July salaries at a reduced rate of 65 pc.

“The Union is not going to accept the reduction of our members’ salaries going forward. The Union shall call out all its members to protest. Take notice that the Union shall not condone any delays in the release of salaries to public universities in future and shall take action to force compliance in line with the provisions of the law” the union noted.

“There will be no learning in university from September. The seven-day strike notice is from today. You cannot be paying lecturers 65pc of their salary, are they working 65 pc? Wesonga posed.

He explained that the persistent salary delays by the government every month had subjected the academic staff in Public Universities to untold suffering.

The union further decried non-remittance of Social Security Fund (NSSF), National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), Retirement Benefit Schemes contributions as well as deductions of saccos, loans, insurance, pensions and other social welfare organizations.

“This persistent delay has brought disrespect and embarrassment to our members for too long. Academic staff who have retired are unable to get their pension and are wallowing in poverty and ill health. Most public universities have dysfunctional medical schemes, and the failure to remit NHIF has worsened the situation. There is a high rate of mortality and suffering among university workers” Wesonga lamented.

Additional reporting by Sarafina Robi