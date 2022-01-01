Don’t allow politicians to divide you, Murang’a residents told

Murang’a residents have been challenged to embrace peace during campaigns in the coming general elections.

Ahadi Kenya Trust Executive Director Stanley Kamau on Friday told men groups drawn from Mathioya Sub-County not to allow politicians to divide them during the electioneering period.

He said peace is paramount and needs to be maintained with or without campaigns stating that some aspirants try to survive through using young people to create mayhem and divisions during their campaigns.

Kamau, speaking as he donated foodstuff to scores of men to celebrate New Year holiday, observed that the country needs more peace as it tries to revive the economy which has been affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

“Listen to each aspirant but don’t accept to be used to cause chaos and fracas. Our economy is more vital than the campaigns which will come and go,” said Kamau.

“This time as Murang’a people there is a need to conduct mature and peaceful campaigns. We don’t want anyone to lose life or get injured because of politics,” added Kamau.

He continued, “as Murang’a people we give notice to those seeking various elective positions to peacefully sell their agenda and manifesto instead of using uncouth ways in searching for votes. Already many people have expressed their interest to vie for various positions and we expect this time’s Campaigns to be intense.”

Karunge Chief Jane Kihara who was also present said they will not allow people to breach peace as the country gears towards general elections.

“Some aspirants instead of selling their manifestos buy alcohol to young people who usually cause chaos and disrupt people who are busy in their daily activities. The security will be tightened during campaigns,” she stated.

The administrator further raised alarm on increased abuse of alcohol which has left many young people especially from Mathioya irresponsible.

“The government is committed to crack down on illicit brews but our men need to be responsible and shun the abuse of these cheap alcoholic brews which are affecting your health and making some of you irresponsible,” she added.

A local resident Manoa Gachucha said they will not allow aspirants who will use violence as they search for votes.

“Young people from this region have vowed not to allow politicians who cause chaos during campaigns. We want peace so that our businesses are protected,” he added.