Don’t be threatened into voting for Azimio candidates, Waiguru urges voters

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has asked voters not to allow anyone to coerce or threaten them on who to vote for during the August 9 polls.

Waiguru claimed voters in the county are being threatened by state operatives not to vote for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto and his team.

Speaking during campaign rallies at Karumandi and Kiine ward, the UDA gubernatorial candidate claimed the state operatives had employed all manner of tactics including dishing out money, food, collection of Identity cards and registering names of voters in an attempt to coerce them to vote for Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

She asked residents to exercise their voting right without fear.

“I know the people of Kirinyaga will not be bought to vote for Azimio and independent candidates being sponsored by the state. Voting exercise will be secret so when you get the ballot paper, vote where your heart is,” she said.

Waiguru further asked voters to reject independent gubernatorial candidate Wangui Ngirici ‘because she has no clear agenda for development apart from mudslinging her opponents’.

She said an independent candidate would have it rough to run a county government because of lack of support from the national government.

“Governments are formed by political parties. Please don’t vote for independent candidates because you cannot run a county without support of the national government. We are sure UDA will form the next government,” she added.

Waiguru said Azimio leadership had sensed defeat and were running up and down trying to interfere with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) work so as to lay ground for contesting outcome of next week’s polls.

She said Tuesday’s elections will be between transformative leadership that seeks to empower people from the bottom of the pyramid, against those who want the status quo of the trickle down model to continue.

She appealed to the electorate to give her another term to enable her complete all the development programs she started in the county. She noted that even the constitution recognized that all the work could not be achieved in five years hence it provided for re-election for another term.

She said that another term would give her an opportunity to extend projects such as cabros which now cover all the major towns to the smaller towns. She also said that the Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment program which she initiated will also be extended to touch every household in the county.