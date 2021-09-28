Don’t criminalize the Hustler Nation, DP Ruto tells critics

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has reiterated that the Hustler nation will create an enabling environment to small traders across the country if it gets into power.

Dr Ruto said the Bottom-Up Economic Model will ensure that businesses operate in a conducive environment for them to sprout and grow.

“They are the engines of our economic growth. We must give them the maximum attention and support instead of criminalising them,” he argued.

Ruto said majority of Kenyans make a living through micro enterprises and should be given priority, just like other big businesses.

He challenged his competitors to come up with a plan that will challenge the Bottom-Up Approach instead of criticising it.

The deliberate re-engineering of our economy to give attention to those at the base of the wealth pyramid offers small and medium-sized enterprises a unique opportunity to sprout and flourish,… pic.twitter.com/4IoSX6wvP2 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 28, 2021

“We must stop politics of hatred and tribalism. Let us compete on the platform of issues and development agenda,” he said.

Ruto was speaking when he engaged small-scale traders from Nairobi Embakasi West, Westlands, Kamukunji and Makadara at the Karen Residence, Nairobi County.

Leaders present were MPs George Theuri, Nixon Korir, Millicent Omanga, John Kiarie, Gachoni Wa Muchomba, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and several MCAs.

Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru said Nairobi has become unbearable for many small traders to operate in, accusing the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and County Government for mistreating traders.

“We have to stop treating hawkers as criminals,” she said.