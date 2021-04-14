The KBC News anchor sends a message of encouragement 4 days after winning award

KBC TV anchor and author, Purity Museo, has shared a message of hope and encouragement to her followers days after winning Best TV Personality Award in Africa and the Lifetime Achievement Award respectively at the just concluded Zikoma awards.

Sharing a post on her social media handle, the anchor said, “Been crying every night since I received my two media awards from @zikomoawards and tonight is no different. As a house help in 2011, I only dreamt of these moments and now that am living my dream, am humbled to the innermost part of my heart. All I can say! DON’T GIVE UP.” (SIC)

Been crying every night since I received my two media awards from @zikomoawards and tonight is no different. As a house help in 2011, I only dreamt of these moments and now that am living my dream, am humbled to the innermost part of my heart. All I can say! DON’T GIVE UP pic.twitter.com/GPc7JP6iK4 — Purity Museo (@purity_museo) April 13, 2021

The anchor flew to Zambia this past weekend to receive the award. Last year, she received the Uzalendo Presidential Award for her outstanding contribution to the fight against COVID-19. Additionally, she also launched her motivational book You Will Overcome.

