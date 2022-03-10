Don’t harrass disciplined operators, Governor Kimemia

Nyandarua County Governor, Francis Kimemia, has called on the police not to harass boda boda operators indiscriminately but handle them on a case-by-case basis.

While lauding over 5,000 operators in Nyandarua for being orderly and organized in SACCOs, Kimemia said the few crooks who had invaded the industry should be wiped out as a way of cleaning up the industry.

He promised continued support for the operators who have formed SACCOs and started businesses such as petrol stations, saying that his government would give seed capital and equipment to start their fuel stations.

“Our youths are organized and are rated highly in maintaining discipline across the country. Those who have failed to keep to the standards of the security agents should be dealt with so that growth is realized in this sector,” noted Kimemia.

The county government in partnership with the national government have drawn programmes in support of the sector including taking them through training and issuing them with riding licenses.

Kimemia noted that a number had benefitted from insurances funded by the government, urging the youths to take advantage of the offers to better their lives.

His sentiments come in the wake of enforcement of traffic rules on the operators who will among other things be required to have valid road licenses and be insured.

The operators, who have been accused of being rowdy and involving themselves in criminal activities, will also be required to register in Safety Associations or provide daily returns in case they are involved in courier services.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Tuesday directed that the sector be regulated, following an incidence in which operators were caught on camera assaulting a lady motorist involved in an accident on Forest Road, Nairobi.