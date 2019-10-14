The act of crying is seen as a sign of weakness but that’s to the contrary.

When was the last time you cried? I mean had a good cry? Human beings cry as a natural response to emotions. These can be happiness, sadness, fear and frustration. We actually produce three types of tears:

Basal/Continuous: These are the ever-present tears that we have in our eyes. They are rich in protein and keep the eyes moist, especially during blinking.

Emotional: Our response to a range of emotions. They contain a higher level of the stress hormones.

Reflex: These are tears triggered by irritants such as wind, smoke and dust.

Whenever we feel the urge to cry, we suppress it as hard as we can not realising there are major benefits to having a good sob:

It’s soothing

Notice how you usually feel a lot more calm after you cry. Not only does crying help regulate your emotions but it also soothes you when experiencing physical pain. When you cry, the body produces oxytocin (the feel-good hormone) which helps increase your pain tolerance.

2. Helps with detoxification

Tears contain stress hormones and chemicals so the act of releasing them helps with detoxification.

3. Aids with sleeping

Ever cried yourself to sleep? Crying has been found to have the same effect on adults that it does on babies.

4. It’s a great way to signal for support

When you witness someone crying, your instinct is to reach out to them to find out why they are in distress.

5. Helps clean the eyes

Basal tears wash out bacteria thereby offering your body protection. This helps prevent infections and eyesight problems.

Fun fact: The Japanese are such strong believers in the benefits of crying that they no have crying clubs.

Wail, bawl and howl. It is normal and it is healthy.

