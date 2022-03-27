Don’t politicize revenue collection, warns tax expert

Tax expert Dr Njoroge Kimani has urged the Kenya Revenue Authority not to politicize revenue collection, and instead introduce better ways of ensuring Kenyans meet their tax obligations.

Njoroge also says most Kenyans have little or no knowledge on tax matters, hence the need for civic education.

Speaking during the launch of his latest book Understanding Tax Administration in Kenya, Dr Kimani said KRA should be the last institution to use intimidation and threats in tax collection, urging the organization to engage Kenyans in a better manner.

Kimani says the book offers insight on tax and will help Kenyans demystify the same and pay taxes willingly.

Dr Dan Gikonyo who as the guest of honor lauded the author saying Kenyans now have an opportunity to learn about tax, avoid shortcuts even as they seek answers on how their taxes are spent.

Dr Kimani said the book will reduce the negativity on paying taxes as well enlighten Kenyans on what is legitimate and what is not.