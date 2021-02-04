Boda boda riders rob motorist in accident scene

A motorist has lost a whooping Ksh 500,000 to boda boda riders in an accident scene as he settled a traffic case with one of them in Nyali, Mombasa.

In a statement, the Directorate of the Criminal – DCI said that the victim Abdallah Mohamed had opened a bag he was carrying containing the money when the riders, including the supposedly injured rider, grabbed it and took off.

The DCI has cautioned motorists not to settle traffic cases by themselves whenever involved in a road mishap but instead inform police officers for lawful action.

Efforts to trace the riders who were five in numbers have so far yielded no fruits.

The DCI has advised motorists to avoid falling prey to such antics and report to Police Officers whenever a road accident happens.