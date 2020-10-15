Doping: Marathoner Daniel Wanjiru handed four year ban

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru has been handed a four-year ban by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) following an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation, an anti-doping offense.

Wanjiru had been provisionally suspended by AIU in April, but he is now officially banned from competition until December 8, 2023.

The 28-year-old has big wins to his name from the Amsterdam Marathon in 2016 and London Marathon in 2017, as well as a podium finish at the 2019 Vitality Big Half Marathon.

The athlete’s ABP was submitted to a panel of three qualified and experienced experts for anonymous review, Doctor Laura Garvican Lewis, Professor Giuseppe d’Onofrio, and Doctor Paulo Paixao.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The expert panel noted the abnormalities in sample 14 and rejected the possibility that the athlete’s travel from altitude to sea level could explain the variation in his hematological profile.

‘Besides the violation of ABP individual hemoglobin (HB) and off score limit, the HB value recorded in sample 14 (19.4 g/l) is extra-ordinary high for a healthy young man. In this context, the extreme, abrupt, and transitory increase of HB from 17.4 in sample 13 to 19.4 g/l in sample 14 does not have a pathological explanation.

“Even in the case, a change of this inordinate rapidity and amplitude, and in such direction has neither any physiological explanation, the absence of a severe and certified medical condition associated with loss of a large amount of blood,” said the experts.

He becomes the 11th Kenyan to be handed a ban for doping offenses this year alone.

Former World marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang, Peter Kwemoi, Vincent Yator, Mercy Kibarus, Philip Kangogo, and Patrick Siele form a long list of Kenyans banned for Anti-doping offenses.

Tell Us What You Think