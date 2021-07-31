The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage has received an official report about the adverse analytical findings on samples collected from Mark Otieno, Kenya’s 100m athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In statement sent to newsrooms the ministry said its waiting for the conclusion of an appeal filed by the athlete and underscored the Government’s commitment in the fight against doping.

The ministry added that relevant measures in line with the Anti Doping Agency of Kenya, Act and the World Anti Doping Agency Code and attendant Regulations will be taken once the due process has been finalized. The athlete has been provisionally suspended from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games by the organizers.

While confirming the communication from the International testing Agency,ITA ,Team Kenya Chief De Mission ,Waithak Kioni revealed that the athlete’s tested sample was taken out of competition on 28th July 2021.

‘’I hereby confirm that we have received communication this afternoon from the International Testing Agency, ITA, regarding one of our sprinters who has had an adverse analytical finding on a urine sample he provided on 28th July 2021’’,Kioni remarked.

Mark Otieno is understood to have appealed against the verdict and is seeking to have his B sample analyzed again.

‘’The sprinter is fully aware of this communication and is in receipt of the letter from ITA, he has however denied any knowledge of the violation and has subsequently requested a reanalysis of his B urine sample. Our understanding is that this athlete is treated as innocent until we receive his B sample analysis’’, Kioni added.