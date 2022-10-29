Dorcas Gachagua urges Kenyans to unite, help those affected by drought

Gachagua also urged the country’s political leadership to come together for the noble cause saying “it does not matter what party affiliation or alignment you are, we are all Kenyans,” she said.

Speaking after launching food distribution in Kathonzweni Makueni County, Gachagua said no Kenyan should die out of hunger. “We must hold hands and unite to serve the people of Kenya,” she said.

Gachagua said the people of Kenya have high expectations of President Ruto’s Government.

“We are going to unite as a people, we are going to speak in one voice, we are going to unite this country,” she said.

Gachagua said completion of dams under construction will greatly help the vulnerable Kenyans.

Through the initiative Gachagua targets to reach out to over 50,000 homesteads, complementing food and cash transfer by the Government

The initiative which started in October has so far reached over 10,000 in Narok and parts of Laikipia counties.

She appealed to Kenyans to contribute the little they have towards the drought and hunger fight.

The food was distributed to 5,000 needy people in Makueni, Kibwezi East and West Constituencies.

On his part, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo has asked the national Government to hasten the completion of Thwake dam noting that the county has experienced a shortage of rains in the last four seasons.

He said the new working partnership between the County and national Government was bearing fruit noting that a meeting between Gachagua and County Governors agreed to form County steering boards to address the drought situation.

Makueni MP Susan Kiamba commended the new Government for its effort in bringing everyone on board urging the national Government to solve the water problem in Makueni, especially the completion of the Thwake dam.

Over 468 schools in Makueni are in need of food and water.

Meanwhile, Gachagua reiterated her commitment to addressing the plights of the boy child as she addressed students of Kathonzweni Boys Secondary School.