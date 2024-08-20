Dorcas Oduor sworn in as AG, Beatrice Askul as CS EAC

Dorcas Oduor and Beatrice Askul Moe have been officially sworn in as Kenya’s Attorney General and the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community and Regional Development, respectively.

Oduor now becomes Kenya’s first female Attorney General, succeeding Justin Muturi, who was reappointed to the Ministry of Public Service.

Askul, on the other hand, assumes leadership at the EAC docket after previously serving as the County Executive Committee Member for Water, Irrigation, and Agriculture in Turkana County.

The National Assembly approved the appointments of Oduor and Moe last week.