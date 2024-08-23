Dorcas Oduor sworn in as AG, joins Judicial Service Commission

Dorcas Oduor has been sworn in as the Attorney General and a member of the Judicial Service Commission at the Supreme Court building.

The Oath of Office was administered by Paul Ndemo, the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, and presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Oduor succeeds Justin Muturi, who was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Public Service after resigning as Attorney General.

President William Ruto nominated Oduor to fill the vacancy left by Muturi, who resigned shortly before the president dismissed all but one of his cabinet secretaries following last month’s Gen Z-led anti-government protests.

With 30 years of legal experience, Oduor has held key positions in the State Law Office and served as Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

She has also been a member of various commissions and agencies, including:

– Chairperson of the Board of Review on Mentally Insane (Criminal Psychiatry)

– Assisting Counsel in the Akiwumi Commission on Land Clashes

– Assisting Counsel in the Bosire Commission on the Goldenberg Affair

– Assisting Counsel in the Kiruki Commission on the Artur Brothers

– Joint Secretary of the Police Reform Commission (Ransley Commission)

– Chair of the Board on Criminal Psychiatry (on behalf of the Attorney General)

– Member of the National Task Force on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing

Oduor’s notable achievements include prosecuting the fraud case against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and the murder case against police officer Edward Kirui from the 2007-2008 post-election violence in Kisumu.

She holds the title of Senior Counsel, as well as the honours of Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) and Order of the Golden Warrior (OGW).

As Attorney General, Oduor will serve as the government’s principal legal advisor, representing the national government in court and other legal proceedings.

She will also provide policy guidance, coordination, and oversight on legal matters, offering advice and opinions to the president and executive department heads when required.