Dorcas Oduor takes the helm as Kenya’s first female AG

Kenya’s legal landscape underwent a historic transformation Thursday with the inauguration of Dorcas Oduor as the country’s first female Attorney General.

The handover ceremony, held at Sheria House, was officiated by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, marking a pivotal moment for Kenya’s justice system.

In his address, CS Muturi reviewed the strides made during his tenure, notably the relocation of State Counsel officers to Pension Towers, which aimed to create a more efficient working environment.

He expressed confidence that Oduor’s leadership would continue to drive these reforms forward.

“Introducing a modern management system was crucial, and I am certain that AG Oduor will see this through effectively,” Muturi remarked.

He also lauded the recent efforts to delink the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) from other governmental functions, a move designed to streamline operations and enhance service delivery.

Highlighting the critical role of the Civil Litigation Department, Muturi praised their significant, though often underappreciated, contributions.

“Their work has saved the government from considerable losses. They are the unsung heroes of our legal system,” he said.

In her inaugural address, Attorney General Oduor outlined her plans for continued modernization, including the digitization of the Probate and Administration Department.

“We are set to complete the digital archiving of records within two weeks. Our next step will be digitizing marriage records to improve public accessibility,” Oduor announced.

Oduor also launched the Sheria Space initiative, which will feature former AG Muturi as the first guest next Wednesday.

This weekly series aims to foster legal dialogue and community engagement.

Additionally, she urged Heads of Departments to participate in upcoming Open Days, offering free legal aid and addressing case backlogs.

CS Muturi acknowledged Oduor’s vision and commitment to furthering the delinking process and emphasized the need to support dedicated staff.

“We must recognize the staff who have shown commitment and resilience, some remaining in positions for over a year,” he noted.