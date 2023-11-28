Dorcas Rigathi pursuing opening of rehabilitation wards in every hospital

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi is pursuing County Governments and the Ministry of Health at the National Government to establish a ward in every hospital for rehabilitating those affected by alcoholism, drugs and substance abuse.

Speaking when she opened the Ihururu Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre in Tetu, Nyeri County, Pastor Dorcas said the crisis of drugs and substance abuse in the country is worrying and urgent measures need to be taken.

During the event she noted that more than 600,000 youth in the Mt.Kenya region were affected by drugs and substance abuse.

The region comprises of Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Meru and Nyandarua counties.

“I intend to pursue the ministry of health at both the national and county level to be able to open up wards in their facilities to enable us to rehabilitate our youth. The crisis is huge, and even when we combine all the accredited rehabilitation centres in the country, it is impossible to contain the crisis in our nation,” she said.

Pastor Dorcas said the rising numbers of youth in need of rehabilitation can overwhelm the current accredited rehabilitation facilities.

The Ihururu rehabilitation facility has admitted a cohort of youth screened from various parts of the region.

Thehospital will provide professional, psychosocial, and spiritual services for the youth with addictions to change, live a dignified life, and become productive citizens.

Last week Pastor Dorcas opened a rehabilitation facility at the Koiwa Hospital in Bomet County that admitted a cohort of 100 youth from the county.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahinga pledged to mobilize governors from the region to revive rehabilitation centers which have been neglected as well as equip those in existence.

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto lauded the efforts taken by Pastor Dorcas in rehabilitating the youth terming the move the right direction to the future.

Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu said the local administration has made strides in the fight against illicit brews and drug abuse in the region.

Others present were Deputy Governor Kinaniri Waroe, Nacada Chairman Dr.Stepehen Mairuri, CEO Antony Omerikwa, Nyeri MCAs Gibson Wahinya, Janet Muthoni, Njuguna KaWanjiku, and Agnes Wanjiku among others.