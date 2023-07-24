At least 12 killed in Cameroon building collapse

A building has collapsed in Cameroon`s biggest city, Douala, killing at least 12 people and injuring 5 others.

It is still unknown the number of people inside the four-storey building when it collapsed onto another residential block in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Distressed neighbors have described hearing screams and frantically trying to dig people out. The rubble is being searched for survivors.

Teams from Cameroon`s fire brigade, the Red Cross and other rescue services are still working at the scene.

The regional governor, Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, has sought to reassure people- saying that the situation is under control and rescue teams will make sure nobody is left beneath the wreckage.

The cause of the building in Douala`s Ange Raphael neighborhood collapsing remains unknown, but the residents have told journalists it looked dilapidated.

City authorities have been demolishing homes at risk from flooding or landslides, but this particular block was not earmarked for demolition.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Cameroon.

Back in 2016 a dilapidated building in Douola that flouted construction rules collapsed, killing five people.