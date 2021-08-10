Double Cleansing: Solution to getting rid of mask acne

Double Cleansing, what it is and how to do it.

Washing your face at the end of the day is the foundation of a great skincare routine, but is washing your face once enough? According to dermatologists, no.

Double cleansing is the method of washing/cleansing your face twice, The idea is that the first cleanse or wash will remove any make-up, dirt or excess oils from the day and that the second cleanse will soothe and hydrate depending on your skin type. Another reason why double cleansing should at least be an activity you’re thinking about is because it will help you get rid of pesky mask acne.

Don’t think this is true?

If you don’t believe that stubborn dirt might be left on your face after the first wash, do this as an experiment. Wash your face once and using a cotton ball, apply toner and apply it all over your face. If the cotton ball comes away brown then you have your answer.

What type of cleansers should I use?

The two-step technique involves using an oil-based cleanser first and cleansing again with a water-based one.

How does this help?

Double cleansing makes sure that stubborn pore-clogging impurities that remain on your face even after the first wash are removed. Using the two types of cleansers (oil-based and water-based) makes sure you don’t strip your face of important oils while you’re at it.

Risks and prevention

When you double cleanse you run the risk of overwashing or overdrying your skin, so what should you do to prevent this? Buy the correct cleansers for your skin type and get advice from a certified dermatologist or beautician before embarking on a new skincare routine.