Double collection of KCSE exam papers curbs early exposure

The double collection of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers has curbed irregularities.

Basic Education Principal Secretary (PS) Dr. Belio Kipsang said the new arrangement put in place where the centre managers pick exams from the containers twice a day had eliminated early exposure of the papers, effectively containing maladministration

“The managers pick the second paper of the day from the containers as they drop the students’ answer scripts of the first paper and in doing this, there is no time to tamper with this second paper of the day as before,” the PS said.

Dr. Kipsang also noted that his ministry has been working together with the security and the Information and Communications (ICT) departments to ensure malpractices in this year’s exams were at a bare minimum.

To this end, he revealed that the ICT officials have managed to infiltrate and block all online sites that have previously been used to provide early exposure to exams and other malpractices.

“Out of 11,000 centre managers, only seven have been found to be involved in examination malpractices and have accordingly been suspended and investigations are ongoing for the law to take its’ course,” He said.

Some of the suspended centre managers or principals are from High Schools including Nyambaria High School in Nyamira County, Gekomoni Secondary School, Gekonge High School and Sironga Girls High School, all in Upper Nyanza region.

The suspended school heads were alleged to have aided in incidents of exam malpractice in their schools using mobile phones.

The PS was speaking at Naivasha Girls’ Secondary School in Naivasha on Friday when inspecting the handling of the ongoing exams by centre managers and other stakeholders in the examination process.

Kipsang announced that they have already started marking the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination in order to release the results in good time to allow parents ample time to prepare to take them to Secondary School in January.

He also observed that measures have been put in place to ensure students in the flood-hit areas of the country sit for exams with several helicopters having been put on standby to assist in delivering exams to exam centres.

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. David Njeng’ere who had accompanied the PS said since 2016, the biggest challenge they have had with exams is early exposure, especially of the second paper of the day, which has completely been eliminated this year with the new arrangement to have centre managers pick exams twice a day.

This year 903,260 candidates are sitting for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in the country. This is an increase from 884,122 candidates who sat for the 2022 KCSE exams.