Double delight for Morocco as Regraqui and Bono are named best

Yaccine Bono of Morocco was voted the best goalkeeper of the continent in 2023 following his steller performance in last year’s FIFA World Cup and at club level turning out for Sevilla.

Bono was announced the winner during the CAF awards ceremony held on Monday night a the tourist city of Marrakech in Morocco, after seeing off Andre Onana of Cameroon and Manchester United as well as Mohammed El Shanawy of Egypt and Al Ahly.

Atlas Lions coach Walid Regragui, was named the best tactician of the year for guiding the North Africans to a 4th finish in 2022 Qatar World Cup.