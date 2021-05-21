Double investigation launched after two men separately commit suicide 

A 22-year-old first-year University student was on Thursday evening found dangling from the balcony of a house in Nanyuki town.

Tenants of the house found the body of Alex Mwenda, of Rongo University, dangling from the balcony at 5.00 pm and informed police officers who responded immediately to retrieve it.

A police officer who visited the scene told the press that some bhang was found in his pockets.

“He had also written a suicide note, indicating that he had on several times tried to end his life. We have started an investigation to establish the actual motive,” said the officer who sought anonymity since he is not authorized to speak to the press.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The body was moved to the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary, awaiting post mortem.

Father to the deceased is a businessman at the Nanyuki Bus Terminus.

Elsewhere, police in Rachuonyo North Sub-county have launched investigations over the death of a 19-year-old boy who committed suicide over unknown reasons in Oboro village within Kawadhgone, Homa Bay County.

The body of the deceased was found hanging on top of a tree a few meters away from his parent’s home Friday.

The teenager, identified as Brian Ouya, worked at a quarry in the area.

The Assistant Chief of Kawadhgone Sub-location, Ernest Ataro, confirmed the incident saying the boy had left his parent’s home Thursday night at around 8 pm after taking an evening meal only to be found dead this morning.

The Administrator stated that the deceased body was found dangling on a tree by his sister who was on her way to school before she raised an alarm which alerted the parents.

The reason for the suicide has not been established yet since there was no suicide note left behind.

This comes three days after a grade four pupil from the same village committed suicide at his parent’s house under unclear circumstances.

Ouya’s body has been taken to Kendu Adventist Hospital Mortuary.

By KNA