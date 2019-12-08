Dozens face displacement by floods in Nakuru County

Dozens of villages are at risk of being submerged as thousands of people stare at displacement by floods in Nakuru County.

The red alert coming as authorities urged locals to move away after several dams within the county were found to have filled up, forcing excess water into people’s homes.

The weatherman in the meantime says rainfall will continue in most parts of the country with high intensity expected in Narok.

Nakuru county has been amongst the regions hardest hit by the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Some of the areas mapped out as hot sports are Rongai, Naivasha and Gilgil.

and now, there are fears that villages might be submerged by floods in the coming days.

The Nakuru County department of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance specifically notes that over 20 dams have filled beyond capacity and may not withstand the force of waters therein, putting many lives and property at risk.

Notable dams in this category include Nyondia dam in Naivasha, Jika dam in Gilgil and Visoi dam in Rongai.

The disaster management team is, however, expressing confidence in its capacity to deal with the situation that may arise as a result.

The department has already deployed excavators in a bid to expand waterways and ensure flooded areas are relieved from pressure emanating from the water.

Elsewhere, residents of Budalangi in Busia County have been urged to plant Bamboo trees in a bid to prevent flooding that is rampant in the area.

The Agricultural Finance Corporation appealed to Busia County government to allocate funds for awareness and tree planting in Teso and Budalangi to avert flooding while at the same time complement the existing forest cover.

The weatherman warns of more rains this week in several parts of the country.

In its weekly forecast, the Kenya Meteorological Department further notes that high intensity of rainfall over Narok County.