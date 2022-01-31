Dozens feared dead after Matatu runs over a landmine in Mandera

ByERIC BIEGON & ADESH MACAN

At least seven passengers perished Monday morning in Mandera County after a matatu run over an explosive device that had been placed on the ground.

The 14-Seater Passenger Service Vehicle was travelling from Arabia to Mandera before it hit the Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The attack happened just half a kilometer to the border town of Mandera.

Several other people who survived the attack sustained injuries. Those injured have been rushed to Mandera County Referral Hospital.

More to follow….

posted by Eric Biegon
  

Latest posts

Two police officers thwart bandit attack in Moyale

Beth Nyaga

DP Ruto: Raila is the epitome of politics of deceit

Hunja Macharia

Diaspora voter registration encouraging, IEBC says

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More