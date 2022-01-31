Dozens feared dead after Matatu runs over a landmine in Mandera

At least seven passengers perished Monday morning in Mandera County after a matatu run over an explosive device that had been placed on the ground.

The 14-Seater Passenger Service Vehicle was travelling from Arabia to Mandera before it hit the Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The attack happened just half a kilometer to the border town of Mandera.

Several other people who survived the attack sustained injuries. Those injured have been rushed to Mandera County Referral Hospital.

More to follow….